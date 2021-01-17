Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 3,228 new cases, 24 new deaths

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday afternoon reporting new COVID-19 cases within the state.
Sunday’s report confirmed an additional 3,228 cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 590,211.
An additional 24 deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana were confirmed Sunday. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the state is now 8,936.
Other updates provided Sunday include an additional 12,079 individuals have been tested and 45,080 new COVID-19 tests administered. So far, 2,831,352 unique individuals have been tested in the state, with 6,431,185 total tests administered.
The seven-day positivity rate in the state of Indiana is now at a 13.6 percent average for all tests administered.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 38,266 total patients have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 6,685 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
Unique patients recovered from COVID-19 in Indiana so far is now totaled at 376,456, according to the latest data from the Regenstrief Institute.
Percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state is now at 88.7 percent Sunday.
