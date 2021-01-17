LMPD: Son arrested in connection with December murder of traffic control officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in connection to a traffic control officer found dead in her home on Cane Run Road back in December.
Kendrick Lamar Kenemore has been arrested in the murder of his mother, Tracy Kenemore, according to Dwight Mitchell, LMPD spokesperson.
Police responded to a home on the 4400 block of Cane Run Road December 16 on a call for a person down. Officers arrived and found a woman, later identified as Tracy Kenemore, who had suffered from blunt force trauma and had died at the location.
Tracy Kenemore worked as a traffic control officer with LMPD for more than 21 years.
An arrest report said officers found her son driving her vehicle, and was later interrogated and released.
After thorough testing of evidence by investigators, the victim’s DNA was found on his clothing, according to police.
Kenemore has been charged with one count of murder-domestic violence. He is booked in Metro Corrections, and is currently scheduled for a court appearance on Monday.
