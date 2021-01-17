Wong’s 30 points leads Miami over Cards

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Isaiah Wong scored a career-best 30 points to help the Miami Hurricanes knock off #16 Louisville 78-72. The Canes used a 14-2 run in the first half to grab control of the A.C.C. showdown as U of L shot 0-for-10 from the arc and struggled during the game’s first twenty minutes.
Wong hit a bucket to put Miami up 25 to 12. The Hurricanes led 33 to 21 at intermission.
In the second half, Louisville got a spark from Jaylen Withers who tallied 18 in the game. When Withers connected for a triple, he pulled the Cards to within 42 to 38. He wound up shooting eight of nine from the field as U of L battled back.
With 12:23 to play, Louisville’s Carlik Jones, who also got hot in that half, nailed a jumper to pull his team to with two points at 48-46. But around two minutes later, Wong drilled a long triple to put Miami back up six with under 10 minutes to go.
Louisville’s Jones, who led the Cards with 25 points, knocked down a three-pointer with 6:49 left and trimmed Miami’s lead to 59-53. But Isaiah Wong continued to hurt U of L with his scoring. WIth 3:24 to play, he hit a jumper to put the Canes up 64 to 55.
Louisville’s play on the offensive end bothered head coach Chris Mack.
“When we’re stagnant and just throw it to a guy and not touch the paint, and we shoot, you could see the results: air balls. Just bad offense,” said Mack.
U of L is now 9-2 on the season, 4-1 in the league. It’s a bit of a quick turnaround for Louisville as they’ll host Florida State on Monday night.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.