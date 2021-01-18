Cards Blowout Florida State, Could Move to #1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanks to beating Florida State, and Colorado upsetting #1 Stanford in overtime, the University of Louisville women’s basketball team could be ranked #1 in the country for the first time in school history.
Kianna Smith scored 16 points to lead Louisville to an 84-56 victory over the Seminoles on Sunday. The Cards shared the ball, racking up 22 assists on 32 made field goals. Senior All American, Dana Evans dished out a season-high eight assists to go along with her 12 points. Freshman, Hailey Van Lith scored 15, including three three pointers.
U of L was originally scheduled to play No. 3 N.C. State on Sunday, but the Wolfpack are on pause right now because of the coronavirus. So, the ACC reworked the schedule to setup the game against the Seminoles , who hadn’t played since New Year’s Eve due to its own Covid issues. Even with the layoff, the Seminoles only dressed eight of their 13 players against the Cards.
After the game, U of L head coach, Jeff Walz says being ranked #1 would be an honor for him, and his program. “It really is special. I mean, it’s neat to be able to share with these young women, and not only the ones who are here right now, but the players that have played in the past that helped build this to where it is,” said Walz. The Cards are back in action on Thursday night hosting Syracuse.
