12 Cats Hold Off Vanderbilt Without Howard

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) - With All-American, Rhyne Howard sidelined with an ankle injury, junior Blair Green scored a career-high 22 points as the 12th-ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team held off Vanderbilt 80-73 on Sunday at Memorial Coliseum.
Green led four other players in double figures in the game. Senior Chasity Patterson chipped in 16 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Dre’una Edwards also scored 16 points and eight boards for the Cats.
Kentucky returns to action on Thursday at Auburn.
