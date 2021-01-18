2 juveniles dead, 1 injured following crash in stolen SUV

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two juveniles died after crashing a stolen vehicle into a light pole and a tree, according to Louisville Metro police.
The older model Jeep Cherokee was going southbound in the 100 block of Northwestern Parkway when the driver veered off the road and crashed around 8 p.m. Sunday, LMPD spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.
A girl who was driving and a boy in the back of the vehicle were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where they died from their injuries. Their names have not been released.
A third juvenile, who was in the passenger seat, suffered from minor injuries, Ruoff said.
Ruoff said the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen and speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the case.
