2 juveniles dead, 1 injured following crash in stolen SUV
By Sarah Jackson | January 18, 2021 at 8:57 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 8:57 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Two juveniles died after crashing a stolen vehicle into a light pole and a tree, according to Louisville Metro police.

The older model Jeep Cherokee was going southbound in the 100 block of Northwestern Parkway when the driver veered off the road and crashed around 8 p.m. Sunday, LMPD spokeswoman officer Beth Ruoff said.

A girl who was driving and a boy in the back of the vehicle were taken to University of Louisville Hospital where they died from their injuries. Their names have not been released.

A third juvenile, who was in the passenger seat, suffered from minor injuries, Ruoff said.

Ruoff said the vehicle was confirmed to be stolen and speed appeared to be a factor in the crash. The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the case.

