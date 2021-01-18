Missing IU student would have turned 30 years old on Sunday

“Since the time of Lauren Spierer’s disappearance on June 3, 2011, the Bloomington Police Department has continued its ongoing effort to provide answers to Lauren’s family and the Bloomington community. Despite being approximately nine and a half years into this investigation, information continues to come in regarding Lauren’s case and investigators diligently pursue the information with the same level of commitment as in the beginning. No amount of time passing will deter us from our responsibility and we remain dedicated to Lauren’s cause.”