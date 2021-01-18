Missing IU student would have turned 30 years old on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A lot of people celebrate their 30th birthday in a memorable way. But, for one family, that celebration for their loved one was difficult.
Lauren Spierer, an Indiana University student, disappeared nearly 10 years ago after a night out with friends in Bloomington in 2011. Jan. 17, would have been her 30th birthday.
Lauren’s mother, Charlene Spierer, said there isn’t anything new in her daughter’s case which is beyond frustrating.
Charlene Spierer said she and her family will never give up on finding Lauren or answers to what happened to her. That has been the message the family has shared since day one.
Charlene Spierer took to social media on Sunday saying “Lauren would have been 30 today...if only.”
In another post, she shared her thoughts on what her daughter would be doing now.
“It’s a milestone birthday for Lauren Spierer today. Her 30th. Lauren would be thriving in her career, maybe married and maybe even a mom. She would have loved being an aunt to her nephews. Her bright light and big personality would have touched so many. HBD, Lauren. #MISSING”. The post was made on the @NewsOnLaurenS Twitter page.
Charlene Spierer said she keeps hoping their prayers will be answered. Over the years they’ve opened their hearts to the cameras speaking directly to the people who know something asking them to come forward.
On the @NewsOnLaurenS Twitter page, a post that says, “Remember, nothing ever truly disappears. Lauren didn’t vanish while hanging out with her friends on the weekend in college. People don’t just disappear. Either did she. Someone(s) know what happened. And the truth will come out. We have never stopped believing that. #FindLauren”.
Another post says, “For those that know, your pain is different than ours. We don’t live in fear. We live remembering the beautiful person she was. You live wondering when the truth will come out. When someone will slip & come forward. It always haunts you. And it should until the day we #FindLauren”.”
Charlene Spierer couldn’t talk on camera but shared something with reporter Maira Ansari, Spierer said be patient with your children and let them know you love them. A message every parent needs to hear.
The Spierer family is still working with a private investigator who is looking for solid tips in this case. Bloomington police shared this statement with WAVE 3 News:
“Since the time of Lauren Spierer’s disappearance on June 3, 2011, the Bloomington Police Department has continued its ongoing effort to provide answers to Lauren’s family and the Bloomington community. Despite being approximately nine and a half years into this investigation, information continues to come in regarding Lauren’s case and investigators diligently pursue the information with the same level of commitment as in the beginning. No amount of time passing will deter us from our responsibility and we remain dedicated to Lauren’s cause.”
If you know anything about Lauren’s case email Newsonlaurens@gmail.com or call the Bloomington Police Department at 812-339-4477.
