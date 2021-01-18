SnowTALK! Weather Blog

By Brian Goode | January 18, 2021 at 10:07 AM EST - Updated January 18 at 10:07 AM

Season snow total for Louisville now up to 3.5″

I know, it isn’t a lot but it at least has now exceeded the winter season of 2019-2020. I’ll take it :)

More light rain/snow will move in tonight with how “warm” we get this afternoon playing a key role on rain vs snow along I-64. The air looks colder north and that is where there is a better shot at some accumulation.

We’ll need to watch the snow showers on Wednesday morning as we will have temperatures similar to this morning and even a light snow shower at a bad time can cause problems.

The video will cover all of this is more detail.

