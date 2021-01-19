Caregiver concerned she won’t receive vaccine in Phase 1A

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the rollout of vaccinations for Phase 1B begins in some counties, there are people in Phase 1A who are concerned because they have not received a vaccination yet.
One of those people, Shannon, a local healthcare worker, said the Phase 1A vaccination rollout has been disappointing.
“The 1A group, not all is getting vaccinated,” Shannon said. “Healthcare workers and their patients that are in home, like nursing home facilities, are not getting vaccinated, we’re falling through the cracks.”
Shannon said she provides respite and companion care.
“What I do is I monitor his meds, I give him a bed bath, change his wounds, wound care and just basically all around just take care of him,” Shannon explained.
But because she works for a smaller company, she feels like health and state officials have forgotten about her and others being vaccinated.
“I’ve reached out to several hospitals and received if we’re not their employees, they can’t schedule us,” Shannon said. “I reached out to the health department, they have no information to give us.”
On the Louisville, Kentucky Government Health and Wellness web page, a healthcare worker employed by a group, company or facility is encouraged to register for the vaccine through a company representative. Shannon said that’s not an option for her and said her and her patients deserve answers.
“We’re coming from a small company, and they don’t have the resources to schedule the appointments for us to get vaccinated,” Shannon explained. “We just need help and someone to contact where these healthcare workers that work for small companies can get vaccinated.”
