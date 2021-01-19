11 dogs to move to Kentucky Humane Society following rescue in Arkansas

A total of 240 dogs and 30 cats were rescued on Jan. 11 in Helena, Arkansas by The Bissell Pet Foundation and 16 other animal shelters, including the Kentucky Humane Society. (Source: Kentucky Humane Society)
By Sarah Jackson | January 19, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 1:50 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Six dogs with heartworms and one dog who needed an amputation will be brought to Louisville after being rescued from a shelter in Arkansas.

On Tuesday, KHS Behavior Manager Melissa Pezzuto and Transport Coordinator Kim Foerster drove to Helena to access the dogs behaviors before driving them to Louisville.

KHS will take in a total of 11 dogs at their Louisville shelter and will transport 10 to the Lexington Humane Society.

