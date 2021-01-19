FORECAST: A few flurries overnight, mainly north & east

- THURSDAY: Milder temperatures will rain chances south of Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Overnight skies will be mostly cloudy with a few light snow or flurries north and east of Louisville. Temperatures will be in the 20s for most. Although some slick spots may appear, most will stay dry overnight!
A mostly cloudy start will fade into a partly sunny day with high temperatures in the 30s Wednesday. It will be back below normal with temperatures back in the 30s.
Temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s Wednesday night with partly cloudy skies.
A system from the south passes Thursday, bringing with it mostly cloudy skies. However, most of the precipitation will fall in southern Kentucky and Tennessee. Highs will be mild and near 50 degrees.
