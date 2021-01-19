Gov. Beshear: 2,250 new COVID-19 cases in Ky. as the U.S. reports more than 400,000 COVID deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Tuesday afternoon on the continuing efforts against the spread of COVID-19 in Kentucky.
On Tuesday, Beshear mentioned the nation passed a “grim milestone” as the United States has reported over 400,000 deaths due to COVID-19.
“That is a staggering loss, it’s so large it’s hard to actually see it in your mind how big it is,” Beshear said.
Kentucky has reported more than 3,100 deaths due to the virus since the last update.
Tuesday’s report confirmed an additional 2,250 cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth, bringing the total number of cases reported in Kentucky to 330,907.
Positivity rate is now at 11.55 percent on a seven-day rolling average, which Beshear said is the second lowest since January 5.
More than 3.8 million tests have been administered in Kentucky since the pandemic began, according to the governor.
An additional 27 additional deaths due to COVID in Kentucky were reported Tuesday. The total number of deaths due to the virus in the commonwealth is now at 3,194.
Tuesday’s update also provided on COVID vaccines, where the governor also mentioned that limitation on supply is the reason for a slower rollout across the commonwealth. He said low supply was the reason for why certain locations, such as in Louisville, have had scheduling issues, as demand for the vaccinations are more than what can be supplied every week,
“I promise you, we are moving as fast as we can given the amount that we were sent from the federal government,” Beshear said. “But we cannot give more doses out once we run out of what we had built up.”
Beshear said that the commonwealth is getting better at administering vaccines as fast as they can, and with updates in infrastructure and a ramp up in vaccine production, the governor hopes that vaccine rollout will speed up in weeks to come.
An additional announcement included funds for Kentucky hospitals to advance the quality of care for Medicaid members. Hospitals will receive an additional $800 million to $1 billion annually after approval from the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Pending approval from the Kentucky General Assembly, payments could begin in March.
Other information within Tuesday’s update includes:
- Patients currently hospitalized : 1,633
- Patients currently in ICU : 442
- Patients currently on a ventilator : 208
- K-12 Schools (since last week’s update) : 1,214 new student cases, 500 new staff cases, 4,031 students quarantined, 733 staff quarantined
- Long-Term Care Facilities : 101 new resident cases, 62 new staff cases, 47 additional deaths
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.