Hardin County suspect in Capitol siege turns himself in

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man investigated by the FBI in the siege on the nation’s Capitol is now behind bars, two days after being charged, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.
Michael Sparks is charged with entering a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct and obstructing law enforcement.
He is being held at the Oldham County Detention Center. Sparks had been charged on January 17, and wasn’t behind bars until Tuesday.
The criminal complaint includes several photos and links to videos of a man they identified as Sparks.
The documents describe Sparks was the first to enter the building after someone else smashed the glass. The FBI included pictures and video of that event as part of their evidence.
The documents state a tipster told the FBI about Sparks attending the rally. The tipster told authorities she heard Sparks tell another person, “This time we are going to shut it down.”
The criminal complaint is like a roadmap tracking Sparks’ movements inside. The documents describe the moments when a group runs after an officer. Sparks confronts him after the officer’s yell for him to leave now.
Sparks is one of four people from Kentucky charged in the event.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.