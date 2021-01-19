Indiana Statehouse remains closed ahead of possible protests

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Statehouse remains closed Tuesday morning ahead of possible protests Wednesday.
According to the governor’s office, all legislative meetings have been canceled this week.
Governor Eric Holcomb says 625 of Indiana’s National Guard soldiers will be on hand for the inauguration tomorrow in D.C.
Indiana officials didn’t disclose whether any National Gaurd members would join police officers at the state government complex in the coming days.
