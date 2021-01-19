International Women’s Cup soccer coming to Louisville in August

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A first-of-its-kind soccer tournament event will be coming to Louisville with one local team headlining games featuring national and international stars.
The International Women’s Cup will be bringing multiple top European football clubs to play along with national teams this August, with games being hosted at Louisville’s Lynn Family Stadium.
Racing Louisville FC, a National Women’s Soccer League expansion team, along with the Chicago Red Stars, will be joining two European football clubs yet to be named for games on August 18 and 21.
Louisville’s team will host Chicago in the opening game August 18, opening the IWC in a double-header featuring the international visitors at Lynn Family Stadium. The winners of both competitions will face off on August 21 in another double-header, with the losers facing off in a bronze medal game.
“I think the IWC is a fantastic initiative,” Racing Louisville FC Head Coach Christy Holly said in a release. “You talk about building out the profile of the club not just on a state-wide level or national level, but we’re looking to be considered one of the biggest and most successful clubs in the world. The ability to bring in world-class talent to the city is definitely a first, and it’s something we want to do on a consistent basis.”
Tickets for the event will first go on sale for Racing Louisville FC season ticket holders, with additional tickets being offered for purchase at a later time.
The Louisville women’s soccer club will begin play in 2021, and is owned by Soccer Holdings, LLC, who also oversees the Louisville City FC men’s football club also calling Lynn Family Stadium their home.
For more information on Racing Louisville FC or the upcoming International Women’s Cup, click or tap here.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.