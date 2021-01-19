Kentucky State Police troopers providing security at Biden’s inauguration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Forty-four Kentucky State Police troopers will be in Washington, D.C. to assist in security efforts during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
They will be temporarily sworn in as local officers during their duties, which include traffic control, crowd control, security at events, and other responsibilities, KSP Sgt. Billy Gregory explained.
“I am proud that KSP is continuing our long standing tradition of providing assistance with the presidential inauguration. Our agency is honored to help our nation in this official capacity,” KSP Commissioner Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr. said.
KSP troopers have provided security for presidential inaugurations since 2005, Gregory said, when they first served during President George W. Bush’s swearing-in.
“The brave men and women of the Kentucky State Police will once again proudly serve the commonwealth and the country as they assist in and around Washington, D.C. with tomorrow’s presidential inauguration,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.
The troopers are heading to the nation’s capital about a week and a half after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol Building. Beshear said law enforcement officers have a vital role to play in monitoring for more threats.
“The peaceful transfer of power is crucial to our democracy. After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and lawmakers, it is necessary that we ensure safety and security,” the governor said. “Thank you to our KSP Troopers for always providing exceptional service and protection to all citizens.”
According to the United States Marshal’s Service, 20,000 law enforcement personnel will be deputized for the inauguration, making it the largest single deputization in the history of the event. About 90 outside law enforcement agencies in total will be providing security.
