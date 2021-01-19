Mount Washington man faces judge on charges from U.S. Capitol siege

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man from Mount Washington pleads not guilty to a number of charges related to the siege at the Capital, including assaulting an officer with a deadly weapon.
Chad Jones entered his plea on six separate charges Tuesday afternoon during a hearing with a federal judge. He could face more than 60 years in prison, if convicted.
Jones was identified by the FBI as having participated in a pro-Trump rally on January 6. According to the criminal complaint obtained by WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters, Jones was involved in the scene the moment Ashli Babbitt was fatally shot.
The documents state Jones repeatedly hit the locked-doors’ glass panel before it splintered and shattered.
“Chants can be heard of ‘Break it down!’ and “Let’s *******go!’ the document states. Other chants included “**** the Blue,” referring to police.
The FBI described Jones then tried to open the door with his left hand before Babbitt is shot.
A friend of Jones’ tipped the FBI off about his identity, the documents state. That person said that Jones told them that he “was in trouble” after the riot and that Jones called himself “an idiot.” The tipster said Jones admitted to breaking a window and that he was in the middle of the crowd that was able to walk into the building without any problem.
Jones’ attorney declined to talk about the accusations against his clint or the reasons behind Jones’ trip to D.C. or for entering the building. His attorney, Nathan Miller, said he gave a statement to the FBI and commenting further could impede their investigation.
All future court proceedings are expected to be removed to Washington, D.C., where the cases against those allegedly part of the seige are being prosecuted.
