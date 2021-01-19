Slow start dooms Cards in 78-65 loss to Florida State

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Slow starts have been a season long trend for UofL (9-3, 4-2 ACC), and on Monday night, the Cards dug a hole too deep to climb out of.
Florida State (8-2, 4-1) hit eight first half three-pointers and led UofL 40-16 with 4:38 left in the first half.
“We’re in a conference where a lot of teams are good and if you put yourself in a hole against a good team like Florida State, it’s hard to come out of,” UofL guard Carlik Jones said. “So that’s our huge downfall right now, is being ready to play and having better starts to games.”
“It was fairly obvious, we got punked from the beginning of the game,” UofL head coach Chris Mack said. “I thought Florida State, you know hats off to them, they are a terrific team. They are a team that has a lot of answers at a lot of positions. They play extremely hard and you know, we weren’t, we weren’t who we needed to be to start the game.”
UofL made a run midway through the second half, and when Jae’Lyn Withers slammed one home and a drew a foul, the ensuing free throw got the Cards within 57-49, but that was as close as they would get.
After a Florida State turnover, the Cards had a chance to get within six, but Jones and David Johnson could not connect on the two-on-one break and Florida State responded with a 10-1 run to put the game away.
RaiQuan Gray led the Noles with 17 points and 8 rebounds. MJ Walker dished out 10 assists.
Jones led UofL with 17 points. Johnson finished with 15 and 8 rebounds and Withers with 14 and 9 boards.
The Cards have lost two in a row, a streak they will try to snap on Saturday when they host Duke (5-3, 3-1). Tip off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
“Right now there are a lot of guys that played in this program that did a heck of a lot more to earn those banners that you see in the Yum Center and we’re not giving the type of effort that those players deserve, those former players deserve,” Mack said. “We have to figure it out, that includes the coaches and the players.”
