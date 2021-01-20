Black community leaders lead by example receiving COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Leaders of the black community lined up to receive their COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday at the Louisville Urban League (LUL) in West Louisville. From LUL president Sadiqa Reynolds to local pastors, their goal was to instill confidence in a vaccine that could save lives.
“Today I am overcoming fear to trust the science,” said Reynolds.
Reynolds said after years of the black community feeling disposable in government and in medicine, it’s time to take a leap. Reynolds received her vaccine alongside other community leaders, such as Pastor Tim Findley Jr. of Kingdom Fellowship. Findley said even he was hesitant at first, but this opportunity is bigger than himself
“There’s a reason that people have hesitation,” said Findley, “but again, at some point, we have to look at what’s at stake an what’s going on and make a decision for the good of our family, our community, and this virus is killing people.”
Findley received his vaccine right next to his mother, who’s proud of what he’s doing.
“So many times, African American men are stigmatized as not doing things positive,” said Tina Findley, “and I think this is an extremely loving and positive thing to do, and for me to be able to do this with him is just a blessing.”
In Louisville, 30% of eligible African Americans have registered or received a vaccine compared to 70% of the white community.
There’s currently a waiting list of 53,000 people signed up to receive a vaccine according to the Louisville Metro Department of Health and Wellness.
