Emotions brought on by change of power better handled by changing focus, counselor says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The bitterness of an election that many believe divided the country and President Donald Trump’s decision not to attend President Joe Biden’s inauguration caused Americans to feel a lot of emotions as a result.
No matter what a person feels, whether relieved or anxious, one Louisville counselor said the best thing to do now is just breathe.
Louisville Clinical Counselor Dr. Charles Pemberton of Dimensions Family Therapy believes rebellion has become a part of American culture.
“There have been issues with authority, be it police or be it judges,” Pemberton said.
As one president takes over and another departs, he said many people’s grievances about one commander in chief or the other are aired out on social media.
“We are using our emotions of how we feel more than what we’re presented with facts,” Pemberton, who specializes in anxiety issues, explained.
He said unfortunately, arguing logically with someone who is emotionally charged usually doesn’t work.
“We have this in religion, we have this with that whole history of people that are against vaccines, we have it with COVID-19, we have it with politics,” Pemberton contended.
The coronavirus pandemic, he added, is also making divides wider since more people feel isolated and turn to social media instead of doing what usually helps, which is getting together and listening to one another.”We can argue in person and still like the people verses de-friending them,” he said of discussing difference face-to-face.
Pemberton hopes the COVID vaccine eventually helps with a resurgence of social gatherings and the ability to discuss beliefs before arguing with others.
He advised those fearing change in the upcoming year to focus on the positive. “It can be children, it can be a hobby that you enjoy or an old movie,” he said.
Pemberton added the best way to remain positive during difficult times is to spend time with loved ones doing more enjoyable activities rather than clinging to old arguments.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.