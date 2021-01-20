Floyd County extending 10 p.m. curfew at bars, restaurants; seating restricted to 75%

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Floyd County, Indiana has extended its bar mandate, meaning all bar services in restaurants, bars, and nightclubs will end at 10 p.m.
Floyd County’s health officer, Dr. Thomas Harris, said the extension was put in place to help prevent the spread of COVID as the county moved to “orange” status, meaning that there were between 100 and 199 confirmed cases in the last week.
Harris said restaurants must reduce seating capacity to 75%.
“This order is intended to be used to educate, encourage, and persuade people to avoid large indoor gatherings and maintain social distancing,” he said in a statement. “Additionally, we encourage other business and governmental sectors to allow employees to work from home when feasible.”
The restrictions will last until at least Jan. 28.
