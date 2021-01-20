JCPS hopeful for in-person instruction in mid-March following completed vaccinations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS employees who said they want to receive the vaccine should have their first dose by February 5, according to the district.
For the next two weeks or so, employees will be vaccinated in alphabetical order by school. Middle and high school staff will follow the elementary school staff.
Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said the plan is to vaccine 1,200 employees each day. Employees from the same school or department will be scheduled together as well. Substitutes and other personnel will be scheduled after elementary school staff.
“It should approximately take us 10 to 12 days to get through all of our employees to get vaccinated,” Pollio said.
By February 5, more than 13,000 JCPS employees who said they want the vaccine will have the first dose.
Pollio said about 28 days after their first dose, they will receive the booster. The district expects to be finished administering the vaccine by March 5.
“Lots of things could happen between now and February 19 when we begin the booster,” Pollio said. “So that will be contingent on the local health department getting the doses that would supply that.”
If all goes according to plan, when could students return to the classroom in person?
Board member Linda Duncan asked Pollio Tuesday night during the Jefferson County Board of Education meeting when the earliest timeframe would be for students to return in person.
“I would think mid-March would be, based on the vaccine and not the change in data. We could come back to you if there is a significant change in data, there could be a decline and a different scenario,” Pollio said. “Based on the vaccine we are looking at a mid-March date. I don’t know exactly what that day is yet though.”
Pollio said it also depends on how many vaccines the county health department receives.
A recommendation to the board for resuming in-person classes will be made by the superintendent sometime between when the first dose is administered and when the booster is administered.
The members of board of education will be the deciding vote whether schools will reopen this year.
If they do, Pollio said the district is ready.
“Our schools are ready to go, they are prepared. We have the PPE ready to go,” he said.
If they return in-person, schools will still follow the Healthy at School guidelines, including wearing masks and social distancing, for the remainder of the school year and likely into next school year.
JCPS will still offer a virtual learning academy option for those who wish to finish out the year from home.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.