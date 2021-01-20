JCPS teacher turns inauguration into learning lesson for students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Social studies teacher Tyler Jones and his students witnessed history together on Wednesday. Instead of assigning the typical coursework, Jones had his fifth-grade students at J. Graham Brown School watch the 59th inauguration during their virtual class.
“I have to say it was exceptional to watch it,” Rhaegan Hogue, one of Jones’ students said.
“I thought it was very powerful and inspiring,” Nia Pitmon, another one of Jones’ students said.
“It’s interesting and inspirational to see first of all, a woman, and then a person of color is now in our government,” Alaina Flynn, Jones’ student said. “It honestly interests me and inspires me to be like her.”
Jones said his students have been learning about the intricacies of government and discussing political current events the entire school year; the inauguration was another learning opportunity for his students.
“This is democracy in action,” Jones said. “This is our kids looking at how our democracy works.”
Throughout the inauguration ceremony, students asked questions in their virtual chatroom and discussed the historical significance of the new administration.
“100 years ago, women couldn’t even vote,” Mason Ackerman, Jones’ student said. “Now there’s one in one of the highest authorities that they could be.”
Jones had the students determine the overall tone and theme of President Joe Biden’s speech, analyze the governmental promises made and pick out repeated words or phrases. They’ll use what they learned to write a speech of their own later this month.
However, the lesson went beyond book work. Jones hopes the historic inauguration inspired some of his students to look toward the future.
“Something that I told them was they are what makes America great,” Jones said. “They are the ones who can see everything going on in the world right now and just by reserving judgement, just by keeping compassion, that they are the ones that can fix this.”
