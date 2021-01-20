JCPS votes to allow winter sports to begin practice, competition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Student athletes within Jefferson County Public Schools will be allowed to compete in winter sports following a vote in Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.
In a 5-2 vote, practice for winter sports such as basketball, dance, wrestling and competitive cheer and dance can begin starting January 20, with the first competitions scheduled for February 1.
JCPS said that the timeline can be revisited if necessary based on COVID restrictions and local health guidelines.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced back in December that practices for winter sports could resume on December 14 with competitions scheduled around January, but JCPS declined to resume their programs due to the number of cases and positivity rate within the county.
Back in October, JCPS halted regular season athletics after a high number of COVID cases. This affected both fall sports in addition to the winter sports schedule, which had yet to begin.
