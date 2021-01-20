Kentucky lawmakers tackling broad spectrum of topics this legislative session

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Legislative session for last year was cut short because of the COVID pandemic, so lawmakers will have plenty of work to do this year. That was the topic of the Louisville Forum held Tuesday with legislators as special guests to discuss their agenda Tuesday.
The 30-day session began on Jan. 5.
Sen. Morgan McGarvey (D) said lawmakers are discussing and voting on bills covering several issues, from social justice and fighting systemic racism to boosting state revenue and legalizing medical marijuana.
“There’s a lot of good bills that have bipartisan support to do that,” McGarvey said. “There are police and criminal justice reform bills that are out there. We’re going to have to look at some revenue bills, whether it’s historic racing, whether it’s full-time gaming, and of course medical marijuana is an issue that’s out there for this session as well. A lot of important things that are coming up. Even though it’s a short session, it’s an important one.”
All these topics, on top of addressing relief for Kentuckians as the state struggles with the COVID-19 outbreak and passing a state budget, will be addressed by the General Assembly.
