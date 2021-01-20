Lamar Jackson thanks Bills Mafia for support of his favorite charity after suffering concussion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is thanking Buffalo Bills fans after they started a charity donation challenge in his honor.
Jackson, a former University of Louisville football player and winner of the Heisman trophy, suffered a concussion Sunday during the third quarter of the Bills 17-3 playoff victory against the Ravens.
“There’s so much on the line, him having to go down when his team needed him... the emotion at that time, it was kind of heartbreaking to watch,” UofL Associate Sports Information Director Rocco Gasparro told WAVE 3 News.
Following the game, Bills fans, known as Bills Mafia, on Reddit asked for donations to Jackson’s favorite charity to wish him well. That charity is Blessings in a Backpack, which provides free food for children to eat on the weekends.
The organization raised more than $435,000 as of Tuesday night from over 16,000 donors.
About $130,000 has been donated to the Louisville chapter so far.
“When this first started all of our phones and emails were just blowing up with donations, it sounded like a slot machine going off in Las Vegas,” Blessings in a Backpack Managing Director Kim Holsclaw said. “What the Bills fans have done is a testament to Lamar and the person that he is.”
Jackson also thanked Bills Mafia on Twitter Monday.
Both Gasparro and Holsclaw agree that the outpouring of donations speak to Jackson’s performance and character both on and off the field.
Jackson first donated to Blessings in a Backpack in 2018, raising $25,000.
To donate to the Louisville chapter of the organization, click here.
