Late Varga three helps St. X beat Trinity 62-54

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ben Varga made sure to catch “Tiger” on HBO, and a character trait from the legendary golfer helped the Tigers (5-1) hold off a furious Trinity comeback and hold on for a 62-54 win on Tuesday night.
The Tigers were on fire in the first quarter, hitting 7-9 from the field, a 77.8% clip and taking a 16-8 lead. A lead they extended to 29-17 at the half.
Varga hit four three’s in the game and his triple from the top of the key in the third quarter gave St. X a 44-25 lead.
The Rocks (4-2) came storming back.
When Zach Stahlman connected on a three with 3:20 left, it was 51-50 Tigers.
A John Carroll free throw extended the X lead to two, but Ethan Hodge wiped that away with a drive to the basket. He also drew a foul. Tied at 52, Hodge could not connect on the free throw.
The Tigers secured the rebound and after a Mekhi Smith miss in the lane, Calvin Schubert got the offensive rebound and in one motion found Varga in the corner.
“I was telling our guys Tiger Woods,” Varga said. “Just that mental toughness. Tiger Woods, and I guess it worked.”
He drained the three, his fourth of the game, and the final three of his 16 points and the Tigers had the lead back. They sealed it with free throws.
Smith matched Varga with 16 points and added 10 rebounds and four assists. St. X shot 58% from the field in the game and hit 7-18 three’s.
Hodge led Trinity with 14 points. Stahlman and Miles Franklin each scored 11.
