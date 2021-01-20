Man found dead in car after Wyandotte shooting, LMPD confirms

By Shellie Sylvestri | January 19, 2021 at 11:38 PM EST - Updated January 19 at 11:51 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police officers in Louisville are investigating a homicide in Wyandotte, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson told WAVE 3 News, after a man was found shot dead in a car.

Dispatchers were called about the shooting around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said. It reportedly happened in the 900 block of West Whitney Avenue.

Officers found a man in his 20s dead in a car, Ruoff said.

There are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

