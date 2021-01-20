SnowTALK! Weather Blog

The setup for next week remains complex. The moisture flow will get strung out like cotton candy from the SW US to the SE US. There will be cold air across the north which means there will be a rain/snow battle zone. For now, that zone looks to fall juuuussssst north of WAVE Country. In fact, we could face one heck of a temperature gradient of 30s far north to 60 or so south! That also means the rain band that sets up could be locally heavy where this gets more established. I know there is some concern of some shifting but the thing to keep in mind is that if this shifts more south, it also means it will be a weaker wave. A wave that is stronger than expected will shift north. Let’s give this more time in the oven to get sorted out as there will be 1 to possibly 3 waves that get stretched out next week.