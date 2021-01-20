Waitlist for COVID vaccine grows for seniors 70+ in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday, COVID-19 vaccines began being administered to those who were enrolled in the Kentucky Phase 1B vaccination group. Over the past several days, however, it has been difficult for people to register for appointments in Louisville.
When Kentuckians go online to register, they’re asked to choose a hospital and then complete the registration process. However, it is not as straightforward as that sounds.
Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness Chief Health Strategist Dr. Sarah Moyer said people are waiting for their turn at getting an appointment. She confirmed as of Tuesday, about 40,000 people have registered to receive notifications across the city.
She explained that the department requests vaccines from the state on Thursdays and Fridays, leaving only a short window to schedule appointments.
“We usually find out on Friday what we’re getting on Monday,” Moyer explained. “That’s more when we expect us to call or email you at the last minute trying to get you in to get vaccinated.”
Moyer estimated that it would take months to get through the 1B group, which includes seniors 70 and older.
Statistics from Metro Health and Wellness show that 10% of Jefferson County’s population is over 70 years old, which means 79,000 people need a vaccine.
“In over the next month, we’ll still be continuing to be in the 70 plus, and it’s based on demand,” Norton Healthcare Chief Medical Officer Dr. Steven Hester said. “We’re going to continue to move down that list as quickly as possible.”
While people wait to get the vaccine, Hester said it is important to check the hospital’s website and call for questions during business hours.
Once the patient gets the first dose of the COVID vaccine, a follow-up appointment will be scheduled to receive the second dose, the booster shot.
