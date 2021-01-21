2 arrested after multi-county high speed chase

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people from Louisville were arrested in Nelson County after an early morning chase during which a police car was hit.
Just after 2 a.m., the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist Mount Washington police who were trying to stop a speeding that had entered Nelson County.
When a deputy intercepted the 2016 Kia Sorento at Louisville Road and Old Louisville Road, he clocked the vehicle going 82 MPH and saw that it didn’t have a license plate. The Sorrento had been reported stolen from Louisville.
After going into Bardstown and Boston, the Sorento missed the turn onto Nelsonville Road and went off the roadway, hitting the deputy’s police cruiser.
The driver, age 17, is charged with receiving stolen property, wanton endangerment, wanton endangerment of a police officer, assault of a police officer, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle and reckless driving. The juvenile was released to a guardian.
The second person, Micka Ebony Adams, 19, was booked into the Nelson County Jail on multiple warrants from both Jefferson and Shelby counties.
