Beshear reports 58 more COVID deaths; less vaccine doses expected next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update Thursday on the coronavirus outbreak in Kentucky, confirming the highest number of deaths from the virus ever in one day.
Though he said Kentucky is seeing positive decreases in case numbers and the positivity rate, the 58 deaths confirmed Thursday were because of a recent spike in new cases in the last few weeks. It raises the statewide total deaths during the pandemic to 3,301.
Beshear said another memorial is being planned at the Kentucky State Capitol Building for all of those who have died of the virus in the Commonwealth.
The governor also reported 3,728 new cases of the coronavirus in the state Thursday. It was the lowest total of new cases on a Thursday in the last four weeks.
“We are still at a level higher than we should be,” Beshear reminded the public.
He confirmed 1,604 Kentuckians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 395 are in intensive care, and 209 are on a ventilator.
The rolling 7-day positivity rate Thursday was 11.05%, which is another decrease from the previous day.
“Far more that we want, but a trend,” Beshear said. “Seeing it decrease is of course a good trend.”
Vaccination totals from last week in Kentucky were confirmed to be 83,624. However, Beshear said people will have to be patient as they wait for their turn to get their shots as less doses are expected to be delivered next week at just 57,825.
“To everyone who wants their vaccine now, I get it, this is a deadly virus. But this is why... we can’t get it to everyone right now,” he said.
Beshear also reminded the public that vaccines are allocated via the federal government.
To register for a vaccination in Kentucky, call or visit the appropriate county health department’s website. To view vaccination eligibility by phases in the state, click here.
More coronavirus data from Kentucky with breakdowns by county, race, ethnicity and more can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov.
Aside from his COVID update, Beshear also announced that he is leading an economic recovery task force with South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster called the Economic Recovery and Revitalization Task Force.
He said at a time when states nationwide are making plans to rebuild their economies, the bipartisan task force will focus on areas such as land management, taxes, infrastructure, energy and environment.
