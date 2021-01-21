Biden pledge to accept more refugees brings hope to those relocated to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Joe Biden has signaled he’ll increase the number of people allowed into the country escaping war, persecution or disaster.
For Kentucky, which ranked fifth in the nation for refugee arrivals in fiscal year 2019, that could mean an increase in relocations in the year ahead, according to the Kentucky Office for Refugees.
Those at the Kentucky Office for Refugees said a specific executive order or directive has yet to reset the number of refugees allowed in the U.S., also known as the admissions cap.
So, the KOR doesn’t know how it will be impacted by the policy change yet.
Agency leaders said many resettlement organizations are struggling to survive after losing funding because of low admissions over the past four years.
So, the much higher number proposed by the Biden administration may only be aspirational at first as it works to rebuild.
Biden pledged to set the annual national refugee admissions cap at 125,000 people.
The Trump administration most recently set its national cap at 15,000, the lowest since the resettlement program’s inception in 1980. The administration was on track to reach that level before the pandemic.
More than any other city in the commonwealth, refugees are calling Louisville their old Kentucky home.
Around 1,700 refugees were relocated to Louisville in fiscal year 2019.
Alinoti Malebo grew up in a refugee camp in Tanzania.
“I felt so hopeless living in that environment,” Malebo said. “When we got a chance to come to the U.S. in 2015, that hopelessness became hopefulness.”
Malebo was relocated to Louisville and now studies international relations and political science at Western Kentucky University.
Across the state, Iroquois High School grad Ezechlel Kagiraneza is attending EKU. Kagiraneza relocated to Louisville in 2016.
“In the north of Rwanda, I lived in a camp my whole life,” Kagiraneza said.
The news that Biden plans to expand the number of refugees allowed into the country is something they both say will be life-changing for many.
“I was so happy,” Malebo said. “I was like, yeah, I think the change is coming.”
Malebo said the policy change is a step in the right direction for the country he now calls home.
“Taking care of refugees must be a global responsibility, which the United States has to contribute in order to save those people in danger,” he said.
Kagiraneza added the move equates to opportunity for a group of people who just want a chance for a better future.
“Refugees are hard-working people,” he said. “They’ve been through a rough time. They just want to work hard and have a better life.”
The United Nations applauded Biden refugee initiatives this week.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.