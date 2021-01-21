Breonna Taylor’s family speaks with political leaders at inauguration

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - After tragedy changed their life forever the families of Jacob Blake and Breonna Taylor went to Washington, D.C. for President Biden’s inauguration and to keep the push forward for change within police and racial violence.
The families of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake, Ahmaud Arbery, Tamir Rice, George Floyd and others impacted by either racial or police violence made a pact over the summer. To stand in solidarity and support each other, they brought that support to Washington D.C
Bianca Austin watched the riot and mob attacks on the Capitol just two weeks before taking off to that same spot. It didn’t detour her from her goal, she kept going.
“That’s our motivation too and getting justice for our kids,” Austin said. “I believe that attack that happened Jan 6. they had a different agenda. What they’re fighting for and what we’re fighting for are two different sides of the law.”
The destruction from the attack was evident, with a large security presence at the capitol. Austin said for a moment it was glazed over with the Queen like ambiance of poet Amanda Gorman and President Biden’s speech touching on the elephants in the room.
“We don’t let anybody interfere with the goals that we set” Austin said. “We’re just so determined to get these laws changed and even being part of change for the world.”
Austin and the Blake families spoke with the leaders now responsible for that change, members of the Biden and Harris team. She said the families felt like the red carpet was rolled out for them.
“They gave their sympathy it was real,” Austin said. “And for them to extend that to us we were so grateful and overwhelmed. It just gave us hope to move forward. That drive to move forward and keep our heads leveled and stay focused on our ultimate goal and that’s getting justice for our kids.”
Taylor’s family said after planting the seeds they’re working on their next steps and actions for change in Louisville and the world.
