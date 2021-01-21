Day-long standoff ends peacefully in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nearly eight-hour SWAT standoff in South Louisville has ended peacefully.
A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson told WAVE 3 News SWAT and Hostage Negotiating teams were called to the St. Anthony Gardens Apartments around 10 a.m. because of a domestic situation involving two children.
Several police vehicles, including a bomb squad truck and special response team vehicle, littered the parking lot while officers attempted to negotiate with the a man they believed to be inside the apartment. For hours, officers asked the man to come outside and release the children to police custody.
While negotiating officers worked the phone, other officers were armed with assault rifles and tactical gear, in case the situation turned dangerous. Ultimately, officers did not need to use their weapons.
Other officers kept in contact with neighbors who were watching the scene unfold.
Around 4 p.m., officers carried the children out of the home and safely reunited them with their mother.
Nobody was arrested and 3rd Division officers are investigating the cause of the domestic dispute.
