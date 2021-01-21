‘Downtown Strong’ billboard part of push to revitalize downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers who are headed toward downtown Louisville on I-65 will notice a new addition to the side of I-65: a billboard that reads “Downtown Strong.”
After months of COVID-19 closures and shutdowns, paired with ongoing civil unrest downtown, the Louisville Downtown Partnership put up the billboard to try to inspire people to return to “the heart of the city.”
“For our community to be strong and for our economy to be strong, downtown has to thrive,” Rebecca Matheny, the executive director of Louisville Downtown Partnership, said.
“It’s been difficult to watch certain members of the community not understand that downtown is safe, and it’s not just going to recover, but thrive,” she continued. “It has to for our community to be prosperous.”
The billboard is part of a larger initiative to get downtown Louisville moving again, organized by the Louisville Downtown Partnership, Louisville Forward, Louisville Tourism and Greater Louisville Inc.
Matheny also said the public can anticipate more “Downtown Strong” messages and advertisements in print and television media soon.
During his annual State of the City address, Mayor Fischer also announced the establishment of a new task force called the Downtown Revitalization Team that will work to come up with ways to attract more people downtown. This group will be made up of local businesses, institutions, cultural groups, and more.
Until then, Fischer added that the city has expanded police presence downtown, will add $1 million to the Clean Collaborative Plan, and will address homelessness.
However, the mayor said the situation won’t get better downtown until COVID-19 calms down.
“I know people are impatient, but we’ve got to get the health of our community back,” Fischer said. “I feel confident once that happens people will be coming back.”
According to Yelp data, almost 300 Louisville businesses have closed their doors forever since March, including several downtown.
Laurie Anne Roberts, executive director of the Main Street Association told WAVE 3 News that the “Downtown Strong” branding may be helpful in bringing attention to the importance of downtown but it may not be enough to attract people back.
“If you go back to the mid-80′s, you really didn’t go down Main Street past 6th,” Roberts said. “Once the center for the arts opened up, once the Humana building opened up, you saw much more commerce coming into the downtown area and much more revitalization, you saw new buildings; you saw new opportunities. That’s what needs to happen downtown right now.”
Some companies have already moved back to downtown, and others have plans to do so, according to Roberts.
“We need them to come back,” she added
