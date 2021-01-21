FORECAST: Plenty of sunshine but colder

WEATHER HEADLINES
- SATURDAY AM: Quite cold with lows in the teens to lower 20s
- SUNDAY: Light sleet or snow possible changing to rain Sunday night into Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will be mainly clear with a few high clouds passing over at times. Temperatures will fall into the 20s for most overnight.
A chilly start to the day will yield a cooler afternoon despite the sunshine. Temperatures will top out closer to average for this time of the year in the lower 40s.
Friday night will likely be the coldest night of 2021 so far as widespread teens and lower 20s greet us by Saturday morning. A mostly clear sky will help to accelerate cooling overnight.
Saturday is the coldest of the next 10 days with highs struggling thanks to the cold morning start. Highs will hold in the 30s throughout the day. Thankfully, it will be sunny!
By late Sunday we will be looking at the next big weather maker.
Precipitation will mainly fall as rain Sunday night into Monday. Totals will range between a quarter of an inch to our north to as much as over an inch to our south.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.