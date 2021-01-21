FORECAST: Rain to the south overnight into a milder Thursday

- THURSDAY: Windy and much warmer with a jump into the 50s
- WEEKEND: Colder by Saturday morning with a mainly dry weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers moving across southern Kentucky will be confined to areas south of Louisville and generally south of the parkways. Temperatures overnight will fall into the lower 30s.
We will have partly sunny skies Thursday afternoon. The sunshine and westerly winds will help boost temperatures into the mid to lower 50s.
Thursday night will continue the trend of partly cloudy skies, but temperatures will fall further overnight as lows get down to the 20s in many spots.
Friday is a cooler day with highs in the lower 40s and partly sunny skies. We’ll stay dry for the end of the week thanks to high pressure sinking down from Canada.
