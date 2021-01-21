Former Louisville mayor on new president: ‘He’s ready to hit the ground running’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As President Joe Biden’s first few days in office unfold, an entire nation is hoping for a successful presidency. One prominent Louisvillian who worked close to him said Thursday that Biden is ready for the task.
Jerry Abramson served the City of Louisville as mayor, then the Commonwealth of Kentucky as Lieutenant Governor, before joining the Obama presidential staff, working under the same roof as then Vice President Joe Biden in the West Wing.
“I think there are very few people who walked into the White House on day one who had better experience, literally in the legislative branch and in the executive branch, on domestic issues and foreign affair issues [than] Joe Biden,” said Abramson. “You may disagree with him on one issue or another, but the bottom line is he is ready to hit the ground running.”
Abramson said he’s got a pretty good idea how President Biden will work, starting first and foremost with COVID-19.
“President Trump’s administration did a very good job in terms of developing the vaccine,” said Abramson, “but unfortunately there seems to have been a significant difficulty in getting the vaccine out and into the arms of citizens.”
Biden has already reached out to Abramson, asking for help with a few problems facing cities across the country right now, before a virtual speech on the topic.
“I did that for him and subsequently I had an opportunity to meet with the person who’s taking my position whom I knew from the Obama Administration,” explained Abramson.
So what about a return to the West Wing of even the White House for Abramson?
“I’m not going back to Washington,” Abramson said, chuckling. “I’ve done my thing. But I’m glad to help in any way I can to help this administration be successful because if this administration is successful, this president is successful, this country is successful.”
Abramson still stays busy, but these days he’s busy being a grandfather.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.