Horne beats the horn and Cats lose again, 63-62 at Georgia

(WAVE) - P.J. Horne took a pass, scrambled to get possession and then flipped the ball into the basket with 1.3 seconds left to multiply the misery of the 2020-21 season for UK basketball.
That shot gave Georgia a 63-62 lead and when Keion Brooks’ three-quarter court heave at the buzzer fell short, the Cats had suffered a third straight loss.
They came from ahead to lose this one.
After trailing by three at the half, Olivier Sarr gave them a 51-49 lead and when BJ Boston capped a 14-2 run with a jumper, the lead had ballooned to seven with seven minutes to play. Boston had a game-high 18 points and added seven rebounds.
Isaiah Jackson scored in the paint to put the Cats in front 62-56 with just under two minutes left, but they would not score again.
They turned the ball over 17 times and hit just 1-13 from three point land.
Georgia cut the lead to one and with about a three second difference between the game clock and the shot clock, the Bulldogs elected to foul with 23.5 seconds left.
Devin Askew stepped to the line, where he was shooting 81%. He had one and a bonus, but never got the bonus.
Georgia got the rebound and after Sahvir Wheeler was blocked out of bounds, Bulldogs head coach Tom Cream called a time out.
With 3.6 on the clock, Wheeler’s pass from the baseline found Horne for the game-winner.
“I need someone to talk to me because I’m discouraged,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “What I just saw, the way we finished the game. The shot selection at the end. Missed free throws, turnovers, just throw the ball to them for lay ups. We gave them 20 points on turnovers, throwing them the ball.”
The Cats fall to 4-9, 3-3 in the SEC. Georgia is 9-4, 2-4 in the league.
UK host LSU (10-3, 5-2) on Saturday at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.