1 injured in Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – One person was injured in a shooting in Old Louisville.
The shooting was reported near the intersection of West Oak and Second streets around 5:35 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.
The shooting victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.
No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
