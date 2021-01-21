Legal battle ends; Topgolf will play through in Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a nearly three-year legal battle, Topgolf will build a new facility on Louisville’s east side.
The popular golf-and-entertainment venue first announced its intent in 2018 to open a venue at Oxmoor Center.
But residents in nearby Hurstbourne opposed the project over concerns about lighting, traffic and noise. Last year, they appealed a Jefferson County Circuit Court judge’s ruling that Metro Government approved the Topgolf project properly.
Last month, however, Kentucky’s Court of Appeals upheld that court ruling.
“My clients decided not to appeal any further,” Steve Porter, an attorney for the Hurstbourne residents, confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Thursday.
A Topgolf spokesperson told WAVE 3 News via email Thursday that the company is pleased about the developments, adding that its “development timelines are still being updated and finalized.”
Topgolf operates facilities in dozens of U.S. cities, including Cincinnati, Nashville and Indianapolis.
WAVE 3 News also reached out to Topgolf’s corporate office for comment and is awaiting a reply.
