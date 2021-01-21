Louisville Fire, LMPD & others join search for missing kayaker

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The team of people searching for a missing 16-year-old kayaker is growing by the day.
Louisville Fire & Rescue and Louisville Metro police announced they were are joining the search for Jacob Stover on Thursday.
“We’re supporting search operations with our equipment and personnel,” Louisville Fire & Rescue Major Bobby Cooper said.
Stover was reported missing on Jan. 10 after he reportedly put his kayak in the water at Cox Park. His kayak was discovered near the Falls of the Ohio State Park later that day.
“LMPD River Patrol and Air Unit continue the search as they have done daily,” LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said. “Louisville Fire Department has been supporting the operations due to the length of the search coupled with weather and river conditions. US Coast Guard and Indiana Department of Natural Resources are continuing their efforts as well. Civilian organizations along with specialized K9′s have coordinated with LMPD to ensure the safety of their teams as they search as well.”
Stover family spokesperson Wendy Treinen told WAVE 3 News Bruce’s Legacy, an independent water expert group from Wisconsin, has joined the search efforts as well.
“So we are searching the water with sophisticated sonar capabilities in hopes that we can clear some areas and better direct resources into specific zones for this search,” Treinen said.
Several volunteers also took to the Falls of the Ohio Thursday, equipped with drones, scopes and binoculars to help law enforcement in their search.
“As someone who knows Shawn, knows him as a good family guy, you’re trying to figure out how you can possibly help,” Taylor Dawson said.
Dawson told WAVE 3 News he works with Stover’s father at GE Appliances. He said for the past few days, several coworkers have come to search the banks of the Ohio River to show support for the family.
“There’s a particular spot, there’s kind of a collection zone, a space where the water just stops flowing,” Dawson said. “And if I can, I’m going to try and get a drone over that and see if I can see if any of the items that Jacob was carrying on his person in the kayak are there. Hopefully we can get some more clues of where he might have ended up.
A WAVE 3 News Skytrack Weather Camera captured the kayak nearly 4.5 miles downstream from Cox Park. The kayak was seen moving in a circle and raised questions as to whether something was preventing Stover from steering correctly.
“We reviewed the WAVE weather camera footage to note the time. We’re using it to try and locate additional footage from other cameras along the river,” Cooper said. “We will have a unit and personnel on the river today.”
Stover is 5′9″ and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Stover was wearing a black winter coat and pants, a blue beanie and black boots.
A search headquarters has been set up at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center.
Trienen told WAVE 3 News anyone who wants to help the rescue efforts should be experienced in the outdoors and dress prepared for inclement weather. She also said people should stay away from the shoreline and use binoculars if possible.
