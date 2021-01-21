Male Basketball Practices for the First Time in 2021

It’s a feeling of joy and relief for this Male High School team as they were able to start practice today. This is a Male High team that was ranked #1 in the state heading into the Sweet 16 last year before the season was halted due to Covid 19. They’re ranked #1 in the preseason this year. So, you can understand why they’re just a little bit antsy to get back out on the floor. “It means the world to us because as a basketball coach, I want to be able to coach. Players want to be able to play. Especially last year, the season that we had, and then the state tournament’s cut short. We obviously want to get back out here and play. Kids need this,” said head coach, Tim Haworth. “It feels like the first day of school actually. New gear. I’m just ready to get to it with my brothers,” said Pope.