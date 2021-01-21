New west Louisville complex planning for first events

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new center with endless possibilities is opening soon in West Louisville. The Norton Healthcare Sports & Learning Center announced new track and field events planned for this year as they prepare to open in the Russell neighborhood.
Sadiqa Reynolds, CEO of the Louisville Urban League, told WAVE 3 News the massive center is going to be a hub for pretty much anything and the local community is excited for it.
“This venue, this thing we have built will contribute to not just the West End but Louisville. Period,” Reynolds said.
The space will accommodate 4,000 people in 90,000 square feet and will serve as a venue for track and field events, indoor and outdoor concerts, and as a haven for learning, she said.
“I’m excited for the kids, the senior games we’ll be able to host,” Reynolds said. “People don’t understand how beautiful this space is, how much we’ll be able to do.”
The space will accommodate 4,000 people in 90,000 square feet and will serve as a venue for track and field events, indoor and outdoor concerts, and
The Urban League leader said that while putting the sports complex together had some bumps in the road, Black families can now take comfort in knowing the project is for them.
“This is empowerment in ways we haven’t even experiences or thought about,” Reynolds said. “It feels like saying to Black people, ‘I hear you and I see you, how hard you’re working. You were always good enough, always deserved this.’”
General Manager Eric Granger, who already runs the KFC Yum! Center and Lynn Family Stadium, said this is a pivotal moment for a city that has endured a lot.
“Knowing that this facility will impact generations to come we take a lot of pride on it and makes all the hard work, worth it,” he said.
Granger said the events and activities calendar filled quickly despite being in a pandemic.
The complex’s first event is set for Feb. 17.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.