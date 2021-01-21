NKY man wins $200K lottery prize

The Northern Kentucky man received a check for $142,000, after taxes. (Source: Kentucky Lottery)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | January 21, 2021 at 9:44 AM EST - Updated January 21 at 12:21 PM

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A Boone County man, who wishes to remain anonymous, won $200,000 on a Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

He stopped at the Speedway on US 42 in Florence last week to get gas when he bought the $10 ticket out of the vending machine. Rather than scratching off the ticket, he simply scratched off the barcode and scanned it to see if it was a winner.

“I saw a message come up and wasn’t sure what it meant,” he told Kentucky lottery officials.

He scanned the ticket a second time when it read, he had won $200,000.

“It was a miracle,” he told lottery officials. “I feel like my prayers were answered.”

The Northern Kentucky man received a check for $142,000, after taxes. He told officials he was going to pay off debt and put some of the winnings in savings.

Speedway will receive a bonus of $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

