SnowTALK! Weather Blog

The weather will remain dry until at least Sunday.
Today will also be the “warmest” until Monday. Colder air moves in tonight with a fairly strong push of cold air Friday night into Saturday morning. In fact, lots of teens will be on the map for morning lows.
Our next system moves in Sunday and that may start as sleet or snow, but it looks light.
We will then warm up enough for a rain event Monday. The concern there is excessive rainfall.
Are we done with the snow chances? Oh no no no....
The video will have the latest in more detail...
