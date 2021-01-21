Vaccine especially memorable for one Catholic schools staffer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One day before Jefferson County Public Schools teachers start getting the COVID-19 vaccine, many private and Catholic school educators were in line. Among them, a face very familiar to many folks in Louisville.
We found Holy Trinity Athletic Director Jody Demling and his wife Angela, who also works with student athletes, were in line at the Louisville Metro Health mass drive-thru clinic at Broadbent Arena to be vaccinated.
A volunteer asked Demling if he was the person getting vaccinated, Demling replied, “we both are.”
Getting the vaccine was emotional for Demling, who’s come full circle.
“You know, if I got it bad the first time, what’s it going to be like if I was unfortunate enough to ever get it again?”
WAVE 3 News followed Demling’s COVID-19 journey that began March 25, 2020 with some chills and fever. Days later, the Louisville sports radio host and Cardinal Authority publisher was hospitalized.
“April 2 is when I went on the ventilator,” Demling remembered.
Demling was on that vent for several days, extremely frightening for his family quarantined at home. Some 10 months later, the fear lingers.
“You still have to do all the right things because you still don’t know if you’re ever going to get it again,” Angela Demling said. “My son and I both tested positive for the antibodies so we know we had it probably around the same time Jody did.”
Angela Demling still asks herself the question it seems no one really knows the answer to.
“But why didn’t we get as sick as he did?” she said.
Even after Demling was welcomed home from the hospital, it took more than a month for him to gather the strength for a simple walk to the mailbox. That’s why this move of getting the vaccine was such a big deal.
When asked after getting the shot how was he feeling, Demling said, “It didn’t even hurt at all. He (the man giving him the shot) said ‘we are done’ and I was like, ‘you’re done?’”
Demling would like to see more people get the vaccine, hopefully avoiding the pain his family suffered.
“I still fight a few little things that are not back to normal,” Demling said, “things that I have to deal with because of being on the ventilator, but to think we’ve gone from that, and now here we are getting a vaccine, it’s surreal.”
Demling is now one of 10,000 people per week getting vaccinated at Broadbent Arena by Louisville Metro Public Health.
