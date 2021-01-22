Behind the Forecast: Albedo: reflecting on reflecting sunlight

Snow reflects more light than sea ice. Sea ice has an albedo ranging from 0.5 to 0.7, meaning that it reflects 50 to 70% of incoming light. Add snow on top of sea ice, and it can reflect nearly 90% of solar radiation. The ocean only reflects about six percent of solar radiation, giving it an albedo of 0.06. The entire planet reflects 30% of the sun’s energy, so the Earth has an average albedo of .30. Clouds have a higher albedo than the darker land. Even aerosols in our atmosphere can affect the albedo over a particular location, think Saharan Dust.