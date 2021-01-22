Beshear: ‘We don’t have the supply’ of vaccines

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There simply are not enough COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday.
The governor said the state has the systems in place to distribute 250,000 vaccines per week, but without the supply, it is just not possible.
”Our one, and it’s really becoming our only, issue in the commonwealth is supply from the federal government,” Beshear said.
He added the state of Kentucky is able to conduct mass vaccinations, but supply is holding things up.
“In the last two weeks, we have vaccinated more people in Kentucky than we have received doses,” Beshear said.
Dr. Sarah Beth Hartlage, Interim Medical Director of Louisville Metro Public Health, said that even with the lack of supply, thousands of people are continuing to get vaccinated.
“The metro area continues to receive allocations of around 10,000 doses per week, for those populations, and we have at least 10 times that many people who are seeking vaccination,” Hartlage said.
On Friday, 1,200 people getting vaccines were teachers with JCPS. At this point, a total of 40,000 people have been vaccinated in the entire metro. Those numbers include folks getting shots at local hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Next week, the plan is to vaccinate 7,000 more, most of them educators.
Many people have contacted WAVE 3 News recently, asking why some of the first vaccinations are being delayed.
”We do understand the frustrations of those who have gone to sign up for an appointment and have found that everything is full,” Hatlage said.
The health department said it’s working with local healthcare facilities to improve waitlists, but at the end of the day, officials say it’s coming down to supply and demand.
”Those over 70, where everyone wants it right now, we would give it right now,” Beshear said. “We don’t have enough supply.”
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.